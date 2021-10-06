US-based businessman and philanthropist Patrick Soon-Shiong will lead an impactful Botlhale Orenstein Memorial Lecture at Wits University on Wednesday evening

Soon-Shiong's talk will highlight the role that innovative excellence has played in providing responsive health intervention to combat Covid-19

In an exclusive interview with Briefly News, Antonia Appel, a Communications Manager within the Wits Faculty of Health, unpacked the important lecture series

South African-born US-based bioscientist and entrepreneur Patrick Soon-Shiong will deliver an impactful 2021 Botlhale Orenstein Memorial Lecture at Wits University on Wednesday, 6 October.

Antonia Appel, Communications Manager within the Wits Faculty of Health Sciences, unpacked the overarching theme of the lecture series in an exclusive interview with Briefly News.

SA born billionaire Patrick Soon Shiong discussed the cutting edge technology and 21st century medicine during the Covid-19 pandemic. Image: Bipartisan Policy.

She said the Orenstein lecture series brings to light leadership excellence, in particular recognising excellence in Wits Health Sciences Alumni.

Titled Cutting edge technology and 21st-century medicine during the Covid-19 Pandemic, Soon-Shiong's talk will highlight the role that innovative excellence has played in providing responsive health intervention to combat Covid-19.

"As a global figure, Dr Soon-Shiong has been lauded for his visionary leadership and commitment to advancing medical and scientific research, and for his philanthropic endeavours," said Appel.

"Most recently, he was honoured at the Vatican with the Pontifical Key Visionary Award, which recognizes medical innovators who change the course of history and reduce suffering on a global scale by blending visionary thinking with real action."

Appel said Soon-Shiong's experience as an innovator, medical doctor and entrepreneur will be invaluable in ensuring that the lecture's message is conveyed and disseminated widely.

The California-based medical sciences authority, under the auspices of his company NantWorks, a multinational California-based conglomerate, has partnered with the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), among others, to produce Covid-19 vaccines in South Africa.

"Dr Soon-Shiong is a pioneer in his field. As a physician, surgeon, scientist, inventor, technologist and philanthropist, he has devoted his career to understanding the fundamental biology driving life-threatening diseases and translating these insights into medical innovations with global impact.

" The growing collaboration between Wits University and Dr Soon-Shiong’s Nantworks Group is poised to move Wits beyond the clinical evaluation of vaccines," Appel added.

Soon-Shiong has also committed to local manufacture of oncology immune-therapies, which will require training of different categories of scientists and doctors.

Appel told Briefly News this will align with the latest technology and innovative approaches in vaccine and immune-therapeutics development.

She lauded the Botlhale Orenstein Memorial Lecture as a vehicle to showcase the exceptional achievements of Wits alumni, both locally and abroad.

"Beyond this, our hope is that the lecture will inspire future generations of health innovators to be globally competitive and locally responsive; to cultivate a culture of entrepreneurship in South Africa," Appel added.

