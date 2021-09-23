The South African-born, US-based biotech billionaire entrepreneur Patrick Soon-Shiong has announced his interest in collaborating with the country

His NantWorks LLC has signed a collaboration agreement with the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, among other science and innovation companies

Soon-Shiong's other company, ImmunityBio Inc., is conducting trials of its Covid-19 vaccine in South Africa

California-based transplant surgeon and bioscientist Patrick Soon-Shiong will announce a plan to transfer technology for Covid-19 and cancer vaccine manufacturing in South Africa.

News24 reported earlier that the billionaire entrepreneur, who was born in South Africa, will make the announcement with President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Billionaire businessman Patrick Soon Shiong has entered into an agreement with the South African government. Image: Bipartisan Policy.

Following a statement from the presidency on Thursday afternoon, Briefly News understands that Soon-Shiong's company, NantWorks LLC, has signed a collaboration agreement with the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research.

The company develops technologies for the advancement of healthcare, commerce, and digital entertainment.

According to Bloomberg, NantWorks will also collaborate with the South African Medical Research Council and the Centre for Epidemic Response and biotechnology.

Talks to open vaccine production facilities

His other company, ImmunityBio Inc., which develops therapies to kill cancer, is conducting trials of its Covid-19 vaccine in South Africa.

The company has held discussions with the Biovac Institute in Cape Town to potentially open vaccine production facilities.

At least three local Universities will be in the mix. Soon-Shiong was born in Gqeberha and has to date amassed a fortune in excess of $11 bn (R162 billion), according to Bloomberg's Billionaires Index.

His fortune is owed to his pioneering cancer treatment drug Abraxane. Producing the drug in the US, Soon-Shiong has sold two firms for a combined $7.4 bn (R109.2 billion).

The Los Angeles Times newspaper and the Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly among of Soon-Shiong's assets.

