Minister of Police Bheki Cele has called on the police to act without hesitation when facing criminals who shoot at the police

Cele was delivering the eulogy at Colonel Beauty Marivate's funeral in Mpumalanga who was shot to death by robbers

Cele has told the police they should shot and kill such criminals and asked community members to help the police fight crime

ELUKWANTINI - The death of Colonel Beauty Marivate at the hands of armed robbers has garnered a strong reaction from the Minister of Police Bheki Cele, who wants the police to act against criminals.

When she was killed, Marivate was responding to a robbery at a supermarket when the armed robbery gang fired shots at the police vehicle on 30 December, 2022.

Minister of Police Bheki Cele was angered by the death of Colonel Beauty Marivate who was killed by armed robbers. Image: GCIS/Flickr

Source: UGC

Speaking at Marivate's funeral in Elukwantini in Mpumalanga, Cele stated that her death should be upsetting to all South Africans.

He told police officers that they should act swiftly against criminals who attack the police and should not hesitate to shoot and kill such individuals, reports TimesLIVE. Cele went on to say that the police should act in this manner to prevent the death of one of their own in future.

Cele added that the lives of criminals should be made difficult, however, the cops cannot do this on their own and asked community members to assist the police in fighting crime by being the eyes on the ground, reports The Citizen.

He went on to ask community members not to harbour criminals that kill police officers.

The police have eight people in custody in connection to the murder of Marivate.

