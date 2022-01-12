The DNA results of the body that was found in Sam Mbatha's burnt vehicle have shown that the remains belong to Mbatha

Mbatha was brutally murdered in 2021 and it has taken the police seven months to come back with answers for the family

South Africans are frustrated that it has taken the police this long to come back with the results of the DNA test

KLIPGAT - It has been seven months since a body was found in a burnt Hyundai i20 that belonged to Sam Mbatha.

The South African Police Service have now confirmed that the DNA results have conclusively verified that the remains found in the boot of the car belong to Mbatha.

Sam Mbatha's body was found in the boot of his burnt car on 17 June, 2021. Images: @TumiDaKing & @BadubeS

The police were called to a burnt car in the middle of a soccer field in Ikageng Section, Klipgat outside Pretoria on 17 June, 2021. EWN reports that initial investigations into the murder led the police to a house in Phutha Section.

Upon searching the house, the police found bloodstains and signs of a struggle in one of the bedrooms. An axe believed to have been used during the scuffle was located on top of the roof.

Four people between the ages of 19 and 22 were arrested in connection with the brutal murder. The murder suspects are expected to make a court appearance on Tuesday, 18 January.

Mbatha's murder believed to be a hate crime

There has been a number of theories around the murder of Mbatha. Some people believe that he is one of 18 LGBTIQ+ individuals who have been brutally killed in South Africa since 2020.

Speaking to News24, Mbatha's family says they are not sure that Mbatha was killed because of his sexual orientation.

"There were speculations. We cannot say yes or no because we do not know the circumstances," said Kgomotso Sepeng, spokesperson for the Mbatha family.

The family is relieved that the DNA results have finally come back even though it has taken seven months. The family says they were close to losing hope because it was taking too long for the results to come back.

Mbatha was 24 years old when he was killed and was the family's breadwinner.

South Africans are upset DNA results took so long to come back

Heading online, South Africans expressed their frustrations with how long it has taken for the police to confirm that the body found in Mbatha's car belonged to him, Others were heartbroken by his murder.

@NasonDlam said:

"Unbelievable it took SAPS forensics 6 months to process DNA."

"Fok. That took long."

"Fok. That took long."

@Guava26574178 said:

"This is heartbreaking news. Are there any suspects arrested?"

@JohnnyHexburg said:

"7 months to get DNA results! #wtf"

@lesiba_keetse said:

"I just feel for his family, the DNA process took so long. May his soul continue to rest in peace."

@iam_Nicolson said:

"Those that murdered him were heartless as hell damn. Mans was tremendous in everything that he did. May his soul continue to rest in peace."

@ModiegiMosadi

"A whole 7 months? This is so sad! May his soul continue to rest in peace."

