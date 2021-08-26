Samsung Remotely Blocks All TVs Stolen During Unrest Using Serial Numbers

Samsung TVs that were looted during the civil unrest last month in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal have been blocked, according to the company

All of the TV sets have a 'television block' function that allows for the serial number to be used to stop the product from working when it connects to the internet

The TV block function halts the illegal sale of the television sets as the product is remotely stopped

The Samsung TV sets that were stolen during last month's civil unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng have reportedly been blocked. Samsung's Cato Ridge distribution centre was raided during the looting.

Luckily for the centre, all of the stolen TV sets were stocked with a 'television block' function, according to Samsung. This means that the Samsung TV sets can be remotely disabled by activating the 'TV block' function.

Samsung has reportedly remotely blocked the TVs that were stolen during last month's civil unrest. Image: SAUL LOEB/AFP

Source: Getty Images

According to Fin24, the blocking feature is activated when the user of the mugged TV set attempts to connect to the internet in order for the TV to work. In a statement, the company revealed that the serial number of the TV set is identified by Samsung's server once it is connected and the blocking system is put in place thus disabling all its functions.

Director of Consumer Electronics of Samsung South Africa said that the main aim of the technology alleviates secondary markets associated with the trading of illegal products both in SA and outside its borders.

The Verge reported that Samsung stated that the TV blocking function is preloaded on all Samsung TV products to ensure that only rightful owners with valid proof that the TV is theirs, can use the product.

Source: Briefly.co.za