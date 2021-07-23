Death Toll from Unrest in Gauteng and KZN Rises, More Than 330 Deaths Recorded

According to acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, more than 330 people died as a result of the unrest last week

She stated that around 70 deaths were attributed to Gauteng and more than 250 people died in KwaZulu-Natal

Ntshavheni clarified that the increase in the death toll can be attributed to individuals who succumbed to injuries sustained during violent mass looting and protests

Acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has confirmed that 337 people died as a result of the unrest that took place last week.

Speaking at a media briefing on Thursday, Ntshavheni said of the 337 deaths, 79 deaths occurred in Gauteng and 258 in KwaZulu-Natal, according to the Daily Maverick.

337 People have died as a result of the unrest in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal in the past weeks. Images: Sharon Seretlo& Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Ntshavheni explained that the death toll gets revised when those who have been injured die as a result of their injuries.

In relation to law enforcement proceedings, only 42 murder cases have been opened in Gauteng while 171 murder cases opened in KwaZulu-Natal, according to Ntshavheni.

In relation to inquest dockets, 37 have been opened in Gauteng while 87 inquest dockets have been opened in KwaZulu-Natal. Ntshavheni further stated that the South African Police Services in KwaZulu-Natal are investigating 132 cases of arson.

Ntshavheni also addressed the hostile situation at a Phoenix mortuary where bodies are said to be unclaimed. She said an investigation into the reports is underway, according to IOL.

She stated that the government has condemned and would continue to condemn the violence in Phoenix.

Ntshavheni briefly mentioned four people arrested in KZN and Gauteng, claiming that they were important players in the unrest seen in the country, but she refused to elaborate. She did, however, highlight that the police were looking into the motives behind the unrest.

139 Looted and damaged KZN schools to receive mobile classrooms

Briefly News previously reported that the number of schools damaged in KwaZulu-Natal as a result of last week's violent protests has grown to 139 from the initial 50 schools reported earlier this week.

Department of Basic Education in KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi stated that education centres and two circuit offices were also damaged in the unrest, according to News24.

Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu visited some of the damaged schools in the uMlazi district and stated that the department will provide mobile classrooms for schools that suffered damage, according to a report by East Coast Radio.

Mshengu also visited a high school in Pietermaritzburg and found that four classrooms at Skhululiwe Secondary School in Elandskop were completely destroyed.

Mshengu said ICT classrooms, as well as feeding scheme food storage rooms, were targeted by looters, according to SABC News.

