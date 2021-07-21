It has been reported that mortuaries in Phoenix, KZN, are overwhelmed by the rapid flow of bodies being admitted

The bodies have been making their way in since the civil unrest started a little over a week ago, according to the National Funeral Practitioners Association

The Association stated that 300 bodies were not identified while the SAPS stated that 38 murder investigations were ongoing

The National Funeral Practitioners Association stated that undertakers in mortuaries in KwaZulu-Natal are overwhelmed. This is due to the rapid flow of bodies being admitted following the civil unrest in the province and Gauteng.

The riots and violence ended up in the deaths of 22 people in KZN alone. The Association stated that there is more than 300 unidentified and unclaimed bodies that are in storage in mortuaries in Phoenix, Durban.

The South African Police Service is currently investigating around 38 murder cases after the chaos that broke out last week.

During an interview with eNCA, Muzi Hlengwa of the Association stated that the mortuaries in Verulam and Phoenix have reached their capacities. Hlengwa explained that the maximum capacity of the storage facility in Phoenix is 500 bodies.

He stated that the mortuary has reached that limit and can no longer admit any more bodies. Hlengwa urged families with missing loved ones to visit mortuaries to locate them.

According to The South African Hlengwa spoke about the horrid scenes that followed the civil unrest as bodies laid in shops that were looted or on streets before they were moved to mortuaries. Hlengwa stated that private undertakers were called to assist with the bodies.

The unrest in Phoenix results in families calling for justice

Previously, Briefly News reported that the families of those killed in the recent wave of violence in Phoenix, north of Durban, amid violent protests in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng are pleading for justice.

Briefing the media on Friday, Acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni confirmed that the death toll following the unrest of the past week stood at 212.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala, who was the recent subject of a barrage of criticism after a video of him assaulting a suspected looter on live television surfaced, is reportedly leading a delegation on a visit to the grieving families.

