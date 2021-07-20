Phoenix Unrest: Families of Victims Plead for Justice After Killings

A plea has rung forward from the families of those killed following the eruption of suspected racial tensions in Phoenix, Durban

At least 20 people were killed in the area following days of widespread unrest in KwaZulu-Natal, one of two provinces that were engulfed by violent protests

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala is reportedly leading a delegation on a visit to the grieving families

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

The families of those killed in the recent wave of violence in Phoenix, north of Durban, amid violent protests in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng are pleading for justice.

Briefing the media on Friday, Acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni confirmed that the death toll following the unrest of the past week stood at 212.

Police Minister Bheki Cele visits Phoenix in Durban following violence that engulfed the community on 15 July 2021. Image: Darren Stewart/ Gallo Images.

Source: Getty Images

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala, who was the recent subject of a barrage of criticism after a video of him assaulting a suspected looter on live television surfaced, is reportedly leading a delegation on a visit to the grieving families.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu and Transport, Community Safety and Liaison MEC Neliswa Nkonyeni are among the delegation. According to IOL, they met grieving families and shared messages of condolences.

Victims of suspected racially motivated killings numbered

Reports suggest at least 20 people were killed in suspected racial tensions in the Phoenix area last week.

Among them is 19-year-old Sanele Mngomezulu, who was allegedly shot, and whose lifeless body was found laying lifeless on the side of the road, according to his grandmother, Nombuso Khoza.

An 11-year-old Thulasizwe Nzimande was also allegedly shot and killed. There are also reports he was stoned. The Minister of Police Bheki Cele last week went on an oversight visit to the area, where he urged residents to exercise restraint.

Phoenix at the epicentre of unrest, Team of investigators to take over

In recent news, Briefly News reported that community members in Phoenix have been protecting their families at the onset of the civil unrest.

Suspected looters were allegedly shot by residents who were standing at barricades at almost every intersection in the area. A South African Police Service team of top detectives have now been assigned to investigate the deaths.

Cele also urged residents in the area not to allow elements such as criminality to take over their efforts of attempting to protect themselves.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za