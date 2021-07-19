Phoenix at the Epicentre of Unrest, a Team of Investigators to Take Over

Residents of Phoenix, north of Durban, have recently been protecting their families from the civil rampaging the area

Reports state that looters have been shot by residents who barricaded the community at every intersection in Phoenix

Minister of Police Bheki Cele stated that the residents in the area are allowed to protect themselves permitted it is within the law

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Members of the community in Phoenix, north of Durban, have been protecting their families after the civil unrest gripped areas in both Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. It was alleged that looters were shot by residents who were standing by barricades at almost every intersection in the area.

A South African Police Service team of top detectives have now been assigned to investigate the deaths of 20 people who were killed in Phoenix during the violence that took place last week.

Police Minister Bheki Cele stated that residents in the area should not allow for elements such as criminality to take over their efforts of attempting to protect themselves.

Phoenix north of Durban which has been the epicentre of unrest now has a team of investigators trying to probe the issues in the area. Image: Phill Magakoe/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

According to TimesLIVE, Cele stated that the team comprises of 10 detectives who will focus their investigation on the alleged involvement of local SAPS and private security companies in the civil unrest. Cele reiterated that residents do have the right to protect themselves within the law.

He went on to say that if people were racially profiled at roadblocks set up in the area for attempting to enter the Phoenix area and were intimated, beaten up or their cars were searched, this was 'simply criminal'.

A report by IOL stated that rioters attempted to enter residential areas after major malls and warehouses were destructed in and around KZN.

Minister of Police Bheki Cele made his way back to Phoenix amidst the racial tensions

Previously, Briefly News reported that Minister of Police Bheki Cele will return to Phoenix in Durban on Friday, one of the hardest-hit regions by violence and looting, and where racial tensions have risen as a result.

Police have confirmed that at least 20 people have been killed in Phoenix in the past few days while looting and destruction of infrastructure were raging on, according to a report by EWN.

Residents of the suburb have taken it upon themselves to secure most of their neighbourhood and protect businesses from looting while also prohibiting outsiders from entering.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za