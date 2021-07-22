The National Prosecuting Authority is looking into charging the instigators of the violent protests in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng with terrorism

Charges will be brought forward under the Protection of Constitutional Democracy against Terrorist and Related Activities Act

Minister of Justice Ronald Lamola says acts such as burning national key infrastructure are considered acts of terrorism

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Those identified as being responsible for instigating the violent protests that took place in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng last week may face terrorist charges.

Parliament was notified by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) that they could charge those responsible for coordinating the looting, destruction of infrastructure with terrorism under the Protection of Constitutional Democracy against Terrorist and Related Activities Act, according to SowetanLIVE.

The National Prosecuting Authority says those responsible for instigating the violence seen in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal could face terrorism charges. Images: AFP

Source: Getty Images

Minister of Justice Ronald Lamola stated that actions such as the torching of national key points, economic sabotage the closing of national roads that disrupted supply chain distribution of food and medication fall with the parameters of terrorism in terms of the act.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

The sabotage of telecommunications and electrical facilities, spreading terror, fear and panic among civilians as well as endangering the country's unity and territorial integrity are also identified as acts of terrorism, according to The South African.

Lamola stated that the Protection of Constitutional Democracy against Terrorist and Related Activities Act is a vital piece of legislation that is designed to protect South Africa's democracy. He added that the police should investigate those responsible for disrupting the country's democracy.

“Law enforcement agencies have to investigate all those who violated the spirit and letter of the act and the other laws of the Republic,” said Lamola.

Deputy National Director of Public Prosecutions Rodney de Kock stated that the NPA would be looking at individuals or groups that took part in large scale looting in connection to criminal syndicates, who will be charged with racketeering and could possibly face life imprisonment, according to SowetanLIVE.

Individuals who were caught participating in looting as well as individuals found in possession of looted goods are considered low-level offenders and will be given the opportunity to receive restorative justice such as an admission of guilt fines, or plea deals will be offered, according to de Kock.

Alleged instigator of KZN and Gauteng riots Ngizwe Mchunu denied bail

Briefly News previously reported that the Randburg Magistrate's Court has denied bail to one of the alleged instigators of last week's violent protests seen in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

Ngizwe Mchunu, who is a former Ukhozi FM radio personality, appeared in court for a brief hearing on Wednesday morning, two days after surrendering to Durban police, according to a report by EWN.

Mchunu's case has been postponed until Wednesday next week.

According to eNCA, Mchunu's bail was denied because prosecutors believe that he is a flight risk. Mchunu is alleged to have access to a private jet which he used to travel between Gauteng and Durban as soon as he realised that the police were looking for him in connection to his "self-styled state of the nation addresses".

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za