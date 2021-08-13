Over 400 businesses have joined a class-action lawsuit against Minister of Police Bheki Cele, President Cyril Ramaphosa and the African National Congress

Around 420 businesses have reportedly signed up to join a class-action lawsuit. The lawsuit is against President Cyril Ramaphosa, Minister of Police Bheki Cele and the African National Congress (ANC).

The class-action lawsuit is over the civil unrest which occurred last month and claimed the lives of over 300 people in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. The news of the lawsuit comes from the political party ActionSA.

According to EWN, President Ramaphosa referred to the civil unrest as a "failed insurrection" after malls and businesses were looted. Reports state that the violence stemmed from the jailing of former president Jacob Zuma.

A number of suspected looting orchestrators have since been arrested and a few have appeared in court. The South African Police Service has also been raiding homes in various areas to try to recover stolen items.

Lerato Ngobeni from Action SA stated that they want to encourage the president to bring forth an independent judicial commission of inquiry into the attacks on the different shops, malls and businesses as a whole, according to ECR Newswatch.

