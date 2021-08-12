Shoprite Group Reopens 89 Stores Following Civil Unrest in KZN and Gauteng

The Shoprite Group has reportedly reopened 89 stores that were negatively affected by the looting and violent riots in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng

The group stated that it had received help from various sectors within itself and from customers in the affected areas

KZN and Gauteng are still being built up following the violent civil unrest and the Shopritre group has sent mobile stores out to communities impacted by the above

In the past three weeks, the Shoprite Group has reopened 89 of its stores. The stores were impacted negatively by the recent civil unrest which plagued both KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng and claimed more than 300 lives.

The group revealed that its focus is to build up and restock damaged stores. It stated that the response from the group to restore operations and conduct clean-up programmes has been extraordinary.

The group mentioned that its supply chain, fleet management, loss prevention, in-store teams and customers stepped up to assist with the reopening of the stores.

According to IOL, a spokesperson for the group stated that the effort put in to rebuild and reopen the stores shows the resilience and strength of their teams. The spokesperson stated that the group was able to jump into the restoration operations with minute disruptions.

A report by SABC News stated that communities impacted by the civil unrest have received mobile stores from the Shoprite Group. The group went on to explain that it will maintain its decision to save jobs and contribute to the country's economy by reopening stores as fast as it can.

