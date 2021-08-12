David Mabuza Addresses Civil Unrest in 1st Public Appearance Since Russia Trip

Deputy President David Mabuza has finally spoken out about the civil unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng that claimed more than 300 lives

DP Mabuza recently returned from Russia where he was reportedly receiving medical treatment and spoke about the issues plaguing the country

Mabuza stated that the violence and looting was a daily reminder of the work and effort the South African Government needs to put in

For the first time since their occurrence, Deputy President David Mabuza has spoken out about the violent riots and looting which plagued KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. Mabuza stated that the unrest was a reminder to Government.

He explained that Government needs to immediately address issues such as poverty, unemployment and inequality. Mabuza stated that the growing number of youth unemployment and civil unrest is a daily reminder of the work Government needs to put in.

Mabuza was speaking at his first public appearance since he returned from Russia after reportedly receiving medical treatment.

The recently civil unrest in the two provinces led to the deaths of over 300 people and billions of rands of infrastructure destruction, according to SowetanLIVE. A report by IOL revealed that Mabuza spoke about efforts in the new Covid-19 environment should be stabilised on making sure that people, property, business and essential services have security.

He went on to state that the democratic benefits would be incomplete if women and the youth do not have access to opportunities to follow the paths they desire.

Deputy President David Mabuza makes his first public appearance since his return from Russia

Previously, Briefly News reported that since his return from Russia to undergo medical treatment for an undisclosed illness, Deputy President David Mabuza finally made his first anticipated public appearance.

Mabuza returned to South Africa last week Wednesday ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa's Cabinet reshuffle. According to eNCA, Mabuza appeared at the fourth Summit of the Human Resources Development Council. The event took place in Midrand, Johannesburg.

Mabuza attended the summit virtually in his capacity as the chairperson of the Human Resources Development Council, according to a report by News24.

Mabuza stresses the need to include women in the economy

Speaking at the summit, Mabuza highlighted that the HRDC summit was taking place right after South Africa celebrated Women's Day. He added that seeing that it was Women's Month, South African women needed to be included in rebuilding the country's economy.

