Deputy President David Mabuza made his first public appearance since his return to South Africa from Russia

Mabuza appeared virtually at the fourth Summit of the Human Resources Development Council on Wednesday

Mabuza spoke about the importance of bringing women into the efforts of rebuilding the economy

JOHANNESBURG - Since his return from Russia to undergo medical treatments for an undisclosed illness, Deputy President David Mabuza finally made his first anticipated public appearance.

Mabuza returned to South Africa last week Wednesday ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa's Cabinet Reshuffle. According to eNCA, Mabuza appeared at the fourth Summit of the Human Resources Development Council. The event took place in Midrand, Johannesburg.

Deputy President David Mabuza has finally made his first public appearance on Wednesday after his return from Russia where he received medical treatments. Image: Sharon Seretlo

Mabuza attended the summit virtually in his capacity as the chairperson of the Human Resources Development Council, according to a report by News24.

Mabuza stresses the need to include women in the economy

Speaking at the summit, Mabuza highlighted that the HRDC summit was taking place right after South Africa celebrated Women's Day. He added that seeing that it was Women's Month, South African women needed to be included in rebuilding the country's economy.

He also stated that the summit taking place two days after Women's Day was observed serves as gives a sense of the work that remains to be done in order to fully emancipate women.

Mabuza added that the summit should examine how it can foster the fight against poverty, injustice, sexism and the exclusion of women and other critical demographics from attaining skills and broader growth opportunities.

Deputy President David Mabuza foots the bill for his medical treatment in Russia

Briefly News previously reported that according to Deputy President David Mabuza's office, Mabuza covered his own travel expenses for his recent trip to Russia to receive medical treatment.

Mabuza is expected to return to South Africa after he left for Russia in June to undergo scheduled medical treatment, according to a report by EWN.

DA wants Mabuza's health condition to be shared publicly

The Democratic Alliance has stated that they would like the Surgeon-General to give the South African population information on Mabuza's health. The party argues that it is in the public's interest to know what Mabuza's health condition is.

While it is impermissible by law to share that information, the DA argues that South Africans need to know whether Mabuza is still fit to continue taking up office and fulfil his constitutional obligations.

