Deputy President David Mabuza is said to be covering his own cost for his Russian trip to receive medical treatment

The Democratic Alliance wants Mabuza's exact medical health conditions to be revealed to the public

Mabuza has been criticised for seeking medical treatments in foreign countries outside of Africa like other African leaders before him

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

The office of Deputy President David Mabuza says that he paid his own travel expenses for his trip to Russia to receive medical treatment.

Mabuza is expected to return to South Africa after he left for Russia in June to undergo scheduled medical treatment, according to a report by EWN.

Deputy President David Mabuza is said to be covering his travel expenses for his Russian trip where he underwent medical treatment. Image: Rodger Bosch

Source: Getty Images

DA wants Mabuza's health condition to be shared publicly

The Democratic Alliance has stated that they would like the Surgeon-General to give the South African population information on Mabuza's health. The party argues that it is in the public's interest to know what Mabuza's health condition is.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

While it is impermissible by law to share that information, the DA argues that South Africans need to know whether Mabuza is still fit to continue taking up office and fulfil his constitutional obligations.

Mabuza comes under fire for seeking medical help in Russia

In an interview with The Citizen, political analyst Professor Lesiba Teffo says Mabuza's choice to pursue medical assistance in Russia is a damning indictment on African politicians who seek medical help outside of the continent.

Teffo stated that African leaders do not invest in their country's infrastructure mainly because they know they have the means available to seek medical care outside the country, to the detriment of citizens.

“It’s historical [and] not peculiar to Mabuza. In fact, it’s almost synonymous with African leaders that when they have resources, they will take their children to school elsewhere,” said Teffo.

Deputy President David Mabuza returns to South Africa after undergoing medical treatment in Russia

Briefly News previously reported that Deputy President David Mabuza's office had verified he was still in Russia and that he would return once the medical team had cleared him, supposed to be on Wednesday.

Matshepo Seedat from the Office of the Deputy President confirmed that he was doing well after undergoing medical treatment in Russia.

“South Africans can rest assured that the deputy president is doing well and he will be back from leave once his medical team has cleared and released him,” said Matshepo Seedat in a quote by IOL.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za