A four-year-old little girl from KwaZulu-Natal has become the latest causality of illegal electricity connections

The young girl was reportedly running along a fence when she touched the electric wires

The Ethekwini Municipality says it is working on eradicating illegal connections through Operation Khuculula

DURBAN - Illegal connections have reportedly cost a four-year-old girl her life.

A four-year-old little girl's life came to a tragic end after she enjoyed a meal with her uncle. Images: Reaction Unit South Africa

Source: Facebook

The little girl from an informal settlement in Canelands, north of Durban, died on Monday, 17 July, after touching an illegal electricity connection.

Little girl dies after having lunch with her uncle

According to Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) spokesperson Prem Balram, Fariza Aina had lunch with her uncle shortly before her tragic death.

After lunch, her uncle started looking for her so he could take her back home, but she was nowhere to be found.

"He was locking his home and expected to escort the child to her residence after they had lunch together," said Balram.

It is believed that Aina was shocked after she held an illegal electricity connection while running along the fence.

According to TimesLIVE, Aina was rushed to the Osindisweni Government Hospital by her uncle and his employer, where she was declared dead on arrival.

eThwekini municipality working on removing illegal connections

The eThekwini municipality's electricity unit has launched Operation Khuculula, which aims to tackle the issue of illegal electricity connections.

The city stated that the project is aimed at removing illegal connections and saving lives.

The city told the publication that based on the number of illegal connections they have removed so far, some communities still do not understand how dangerous these connections can be.

South Africans saddened by the little girl's death

July Trevor Ngobeni said:

"Eskom, the people who illegally connected, the government and anyone who knew about this illegal connection are all to blame."

Louis Gunele said:

"Poor baby."

Clive Thabo said:

"It's shocking, condolences to the family of the deceased child."

Dereshnee Rampiari said:

"Deepest condolences to the bereaved family. R.I.P ANGEL "

Ãngel Jēåñ said:

"My condolences to the family. This is such sad news. Please be alert at all times and watch your baby always."

Source: Briefly News