A former Eskom employee had his assets seized in Gauteng by the Asset Forfeiture Unit due to corruption

Eskom, the Hawks, the AFU and the NPA collaborated to execute the asset forfeiture using a restraining order

Two suspects have been convicted on fraud charges and will be sentenced in February 2022 in the Specialised Crimes Court

JOHANNESBURG - A corrupt former Eskom employee in Gauteng had his assets seized by the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) yesterday (14 December).

The AFU used a restraining order to conduct the operation. The restraining order listed several assets that the unit wanted to seize, including 32 vehicles and several properties.

The vehicles were registered in the name of Megra Transport CC, of which some were heavy-load vehicles, TimesLIVE reports.

Legal steps taken against the ex-employee

Eskom, the Hawks, the AFU, and the NPA collaborated to execute the asset forfeiture. The assets seized are worth over R11 million. The AFU intend to apply for a confiscation inquiry to recover funds stolen by the accused. This application falls under chapter 5 of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

The accused are Victor Vilosi Tshabalala and Mosia Barnard Moraka, who have both been convicted for fraud and will be sentenced on 3 February 2022. They have pleaded guilty to the charges, according to The Sowetan.

Since the asset forfeiture, it has come to light that Tshabalala owns three plots of agricultural land in Springs, which have now also been seized. The value of the three holdings altogether is R1.8 million.

Reactions to asset forfeiture

@letsepemongalo2 asked:

"When are they going to make arrest and do forfeiture to Steinhoff thieves?"

@Leylan0nMove said:

"Interesting maths here. Assessed fraud of R35 million, but assets seized are worth R11 million. A full forensic audit will uncover where the other money went. Then go after all the culprits and seize their assets. Nothing hurts like losing money!"

@jameshendricks5 shared:

"Arrest them please Cele. We must get the country's money back ASAP."

@moyo_sheperd believes:

"Stupid reckless employees."

Eskom's application for Medupi and Matimba to pollute denied

Yesterday, Briefly News reported that Eskom submitted an application to gain permission for its Medupi and Matimba power stations to produce more pollution but their request was denied.

Following the rejection of their request, the power utility has voiced its concerns about maintaining a steady electricity supply.

Current air pollution regulations, particularly on sulphur dioxide limits, do not permit Eskom to produce as much coal-powered electricity at Medupi and Matimba as they need to in order to power South Africa.

