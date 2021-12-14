Eskom's application for exemption from air pollution regulations at Medupi and Matimba power stations has been rejected

The power utility expressed that they do not intend to comply with current sulphur dioxide limits as it will inhibit them from supplying electricity

Eskom was asked 11 years ago to comply with air pollution regulations but has failed to do so to date

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom submitted an application to gain permission for its Medupi and Matimba power stations to produce more pollution but their request was denied.

Following the rejection of their request, the power utility has voiced its concerns about maintaining a steady electricity supply.

Current air pollution regulations, particularly on sulphur dioxide limits, do not permit Eskom to produce as much coal-powered electricity at Medupi and Matimba as they need to in order to power South Africa.

Eskom has been denied exemption from air pollution regulations. Image: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Why Eskom's application for exemption was rejected

Eskom had been mandated to put measures in place so that the pollution terminating from Medupi power station could be minimised. However, the power utility said that the earliest they could comply is 2030 and they have no intention of reducing pollution as it is not economically viable for them.

According to Business Insider, Eskom would rather have the regulations changed than restructure its operations to adhere to the current limits. Eskom was first asked to comply in 2010 and 11 years later the power utility continue to fail in this regard.

Thuli Khumalo, the National Air Quality Officer, said that Eskom's continued refusal to comply with established air pollution regulations counted against them when their application for exemption was being considered.

Reactions to Eskom's application for exemption being rejected

@nkroppi asked:

"I'm wondering why Eskom never started to implement renewable energy sources. Does anybody know why they thought/think this would not be/is not necessary?"

@nt_cape said:

"Eskom's mismanagement and corruption will kill the economy. Not emmision rules. Time to privatise."

@Njabulo85 said:

"Whew! I thought this was another announcement for loadshedding."

@zidhiva shared:

"Eskom continues to refuse to comply with even the less stringent minimum emission standards that came out earlier this year. Any suggestion of improving the air quality performance is met with - that means we stop producing power. It is really unsustainable and unacceptable."

@GlenRhodes6 asked:

"I have a question. Doesn't the actual quality of coal that Eskom burns contribute to the problem?"

