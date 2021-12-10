The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation wants the Gupta brothers to be brought back to South Africa to be tried in local courts

According to the foundation, this goal can only be achieved with international assistance, including the recent extradition agreement

The foundation held a webinar for World Anti-Corruption Day where it was revealed that the Guptas stole nearly R50 billion from state coffers

JOHANNESBURG - The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation, based in Lenasia, Gauteng, believes that the Gupta brothers must return to South Africa to face justice for their role in state capture and corruption.

However, the foundation added that South Africa cannot achieve this alone and requires international assistance. This is due to the fact that the Gupta brothers are believed to be living in either the United Arab Emirates (UAE) or India.

According to TimesLIVE, the Gupta family and their business partners defrauded the country out of nearly R50 billion while Jacob Zuma occupied the presidency.

Why the Guptas need to be tried and how it will be achieved

Yesterday (9 December) was World Anti-Corruption Day. The foundation held a webinar to explain why they believe the Gupta family, particularly the three brothers, need to be tried in South Africa.

In the webinar, the foundation said that there is an extradition agreement between South Africa and the UAE, which is an important first step in ensuring that the Gupta brothers are brought to justice in South Africa, SABC News reports.

Derek Hanekom, the chairperson of the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation, said that international pressure is crucial in achieving the foundation's goal.

Reactions to the foundation's webinar

@Melvill91643860 believes:

"We can't even prosecute looters still in South Africa what are the chances of prosecuting the Guptas. South Africa is a joke to them."

@desmond_mohale said:

"That won't matter as we have one of the most paralysed and corrupt justice systems in the world."

@Mlu_Mkhwa shared:

"So we spend millions to bring them back, prosecute them then 2 years later boom, they get medical parole from RET forces."

@TshilidziTuwan1 said:

"The Guptas are serious suspects in corruption, money laundering and embezzlement cases in South Africa. It is imperative that we get the money back and gain back our dignity as a country. There must be consequences in wrongdoings from anyone."

@clintonswan believes:

"Should ask for assistance from the FBI regarding this matter."

