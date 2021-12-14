KwaZulu-Natal police discovered the burnt bodies of a family of five which had been decomposing after being dumped in a forest

A relative reported the family members missing, which alerted the police to their disappearance

Two men have been brought in by the police for questioning and further arrests are expected to happen soon

RICHMOND - Yesterday (13 December), KwaZulu-Natal police found the burnt bodies of a family of five, including two young children. Their bodies had already decomposed to a severe degree.

The children are a two-year-old and a baby of one month. The police were alerted to the family's disappearance on 19 November, 2021 by a relative who reported them missing.

Brigadier Jay Naicker, a spokesperson for the province's police service, said that two men who were caught in Elandskop have been brought in to be questioned in connection with this case, The Witness reports. The suspects who were caught by the police are 25 and 27 years old.

A family of five has been found dead in a forest in Richmond, KwaZulu-Natal. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Details of the case and further steps for the police

According to The Sowetan, the adults in the deceased family are Bonokwakhe Khuboni, Thandazile Zondi and Sizwe Mauris Ngcobo. They were 40, 41 and 64 years old respectively.

On 16 November, 2021, the five family members were kidnapped from their residence near Pietermaritzburg and their vehicle was taken. Police found their burnt-out vehicle in Richmond.

Police continued searching the area, which caused them to find the decomposed bodies of the family. The investigation is ongoing but Naicker said that more arrests will be made soon.

South Africans react to family being kidnapped and burnt

@LindelaniD said:

"Sad news."

@Hlubi_kazee shared:

"This is too sad, well done to @SAPoliceService."

Janis Emmeline Holmes said:

"What awful news. May their souls rest in peace."

Charlene Pillay said:

"What is this world coming to?"

Carmen Lee Mclellan believes:

"Absolute savagery, innocent lives taken for greed. My mind cannot even fathom. We live in such a cold, heartless world sometimes. RIP."

