A young woman was unfortunately shot and killed after being caught in crossfire between gang members in Cape Town

The tragic incident took place over the weekend and the woman is said to have been walking with her young child when she was killed

Some social media users have placed the spotlight on the Democratic Alliance and stated that the party has failed to protect Cape Town residents

CAPE TOWN - A woman aged 29 was killed while crossing the road with her five-year-old child on Sunday night in Bonteheuwel, Cape Town, a suburb infamous for gang activity.

The woman and her child were allegedly caught in a gang-related crossfire at around 9pm. South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson Captain Frederick Van Wyk says the woman was declared dead at the scene of the crime.

The police in Cape Town are investigating a case of murder after a 29-year-old woman was killed in a gang-related shootout on Sunday. Image: Darren Stewart

No arrests have been made yet because those involved ran away from the scene after the incident. Van Wyk says SAPS have opened up a murder docket and will continue investigating the horrific death, according to News24 report.

The woman's young child was fortunately not injured.

People feel unsafe in the Bonteheuwel area

Graham Lindhorst of the Bonteheuwel Community Policing Forum says members of the community do not feel safe in the area. Lindhorst explained that the shooting took place during the patrolling hours.

He explains that women and children cannot work around freely in Bontheuwel because of the number of gang-related shootings.

The shooting has been condemned by Angus McKenzie who believes that the gangs involved are called the Funkies and the Playboys, according to IOL.

McKenzie has applauded community members for working with the police and has vowed to put pressure on the gangs.

Take a look at what South Africans have to say about the murder of the young woman:

@Sentletse said:

"The DA is failing to provide safety and security for the resident of Cape Town."

@Mighty_Mendo said:

"They only render services to the affluent suburbs. Black people are on their own."

@RedPillAfrica33 said:

"Coloured culture evolved under the duress and micromanagement of colonial/apartheid stewards. Coloured folk never developed their cultural norms outside of colonial/apartheid influence. It's contrived and inorganic. Few will accept this truth."

