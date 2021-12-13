The South African Police Service has responded to a viral post that circulated on social media pretending to be issued by them

In the post, there is stated that if women get free drinks from men they can expect them to demand sexual favours and the police will not assist them

The police calling out the post as fake news was a shock to some South Africans who fell for it, but others were amazed that anyone would believe the post

JOHANNESBURG - A social media post, allegedly by the South African Police Service (SAPS) went viral on social media due to its victim-blaming message to women who may encounter sexual harassment over the festive period.

A SAPS letterhead was used on the post, which warned women that if they do not take enough money with them when they go out they must be aware that men who buy them "free" drinks will want sexual favours in return.

The post went on to say that as it has warned women of this they should not be surprised when it happens to them and that the police have more important cases to attend to so they can not assist them, TimesLIVE reports.

The South African Police Service has rubbished a social media post that inaccurately represented them. Image: MARCO LONGARI/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

How did SAPS respond to the fake social media post?

SAPS took to their social media channels to call out the viral post as fake news. They also urged people not to share the social media post further as it has created panic amongst South Africans, which they do not want to escalate.

“The SAPS refutes this and ensures our members remain committed to ensuring a safer festive season and beyond," they said in a statement.

SAPS also reminded South Africans of certain safety tips regarding scams, such as not stopping to listen to strangers on the street, as theft under false pretences has been increasing in many parts of the country. Their statement is as follows:

Reactions to SAPS slamming fake news on social media

Baba Ka Azania Zulu asked:

"Are you bored?"

Drew Wicher said:

"Well, looking at the SAPS track record of victims trying to lodge cases of GBV, I thought this post was actually true."

Phumelele Phumza Mahlaba shared:

"Can't believe some people actually took this seriously."

Titus Markorlah said:

"It's fake news, but it makes sense."

Limpho Mokorosi believes:

"Fake or not, women should listen to it anyway."

