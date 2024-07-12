The NPA condemns the unauthorised leak of an affidavit in the VBS corruption case, which has raised concerns about the investigation's integrity

Social media users demand the arrest of Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu, who are implicated in the affidavit

The NPA is exploring legal options to address the breach and ensure accountability

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) strongly condemns the unlawful leaking of an affidavit in the VBS case. Image: Rodger Bosch via Getty Images.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) strongly condemns the unauthorised leak of an affidavit related to the VBS corruption case.

This breach of confidentiality has raised significant concerns about the integrity of the ongoing investigation.

However, netizens want those implicated in the affidavit - EFF's Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu arrested.

Malema and Shivambu named in the affidavit

Following the leak, social media users demand the arrest of prominent figures Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu.

See the affidavit on X below:

Comments on X highlight the public's frustration, with one user, @LorraineS81, stating:

"Oh please!! Go and arrest the 2 criminals, Julius & Floyd, and stop complaining about this! Unless you're on their payroll!! "

@Thokoza88288017 criticised the NPA’s credibility:

"What's new??? Your employer leaked President Zuma's medical records, and wait for it, you defended that employee. Who knows, maybe you gave a go-ahead for this affidavit to be leaked "

@Kza__Soze pointed out that the information leaked was not new:

"The information disclosed in the leaks is not novel, as it has been previously observed. Leaking Jacob Zuma's medical records has been portrayed as commonplace, indicating a normalisation of such behaviour.

"The prevalence of criminality and disregard for the law within this organization is significant. Defending the invasion of privacy by both an advocate and a journalist demonstrates a concerning trend, warranting a pause for reflection."

NPA released a statement

In a statement, the NPA emphasised that leaking confidential documents undermines the administration of justice and jeopardises the safety of individuals involved in the investigation and prosecution.

In response to this incident, they are currently exploring legal options.

The NPA stressed that handling high-profile cases like VBS requires utmost discretion and confidentiality.

"These investigations involve complex, long-term strategies and agreements with accused parties.

"In light of this incident, the NPA leadership has directed the Director of Public Prosecutions in Pretoria to collaborate with the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the leak and ensure that those responsible are held accountable."

