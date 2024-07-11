Four officials have been suspended after a decade-long R300 million cyber heist was uncovered at the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure

The investigation, triggered by a recent R24 million theft, revealed collusion between officials and cyber criminals

Thirty laptops have been seized, and the probe continues to uncover the extent of the fraud

Dean Macpherson, Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, has suspended some officials for an R300m cyber heist uncovered at the Department of Public Works. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images.

Four officials have been suspended after a R300 million cyber heist was uncovered at the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure.

The high-profile cybercrime, which has been ongoing for the past decade, was brought to light during a forensic investigation prompted by the theft of an additional R24 million in May.

R300 million gone in 10 years

Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Dean Macpherson revealed that cybercriminals had stolen R300 million from the entity in the past 10 years.

"There has been collusion between officials and outside forces to infiltrate our systems."

The investigation, spearheaded by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks), the South African Police Service (SAPS), the State Security Agency, and experts in ICT and cybersecurity, has already led to the seizure of thirty laptops believed to be linked to the cybercriminal activity.

Inside the job, senior management officials involved

The investigation has identified the involvement of three senior management officials and one middle management official.

These individuals have been suspended as the inquiry continues to uncover the extent of their involvement and the methods used by the cybercriminals to siphon off public funds.

"We felt that it was incredibly important to take South Africans into the department's confidence so that they knew exactly what had taken place because it's not our money; it's the public's money."

According to 702, the minister assured the public that all measures are being taken to secure the department's systems and prevent further breaches.

The comprehensive forensic investigation was initiated after discovering the R24 million theft in May, which raised alarms and prompted immediate action.

The collaboration between various state agencies and cybersecurity experts highlights the seriousness of the breach and the commitment to holding those responsible accountable.

