Minister Patricia de Lille responded to allegations of cyber crimes at the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure, clarifying her tenure and actions

She emphasised her efforts in recovering R253 million and collaborating with the SIU but faced criticism from netizens regarding the Beitbridge border fence project

Meanwhile, new Minister Dean Macpherson revealed the department's decade-long vulnerability to cyberattacks and committed to cracking down on these crimes

Following allegations surrounding cyber crimes at the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI), Minister of Tourism Patricia de Lille has issued a detailed response.

This comes after Minister Dean Macpherson, the current head of DPWI, made statements implicating the department's conduct over the past decade.

De Lille, who served as the Minister of DPWI for nearly four years, clarified her position and actions during her tenure.

But netizens were not buying her explanation and reminded her of the Beitbridge border fence.

De Lille's response to her involvement

She emphasised that two other ministers were in charge during the ten-year period referenced by Minister Macpherson.

De Lille announced her intention to meet with Macpherson next week and requested a copy of the relevant report concerning her time at DPWI.

"During my time, I was able to recover R253 million related to leases where the government was overcharged."

She highlighted her proactive measures in collaborating with the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), which included seconding two SIU officials to investigate all allegations within DPWI.

De Lille assured me she would provide a comprehensive response once she reviewed the report pertinent to her period.

She reiterated her commitment to swiftly addressing irregularities and alleged corruption, involving the Auditor General and the SIU.

Hackers stole R300m from public works department over 10 years

Cybercriminals, allegedly collaborating with state officials, have stolen R300 million from the DPWI over a decade.

New Minister Dean Macpherson revealed the department's vulnerability to cyberattacks during an assessment with Deputy Minister Sihle Zikalala.

Investigators have seized 30 departmental laptops, and three senior management officials and one middle management official have been suspended.

The latest attack in May resulted in a loss of R24 million.

"It has become clear that the department has been a soft target and playground for over a 10-year period, and this should have been picked up a lot earlier.

"This is money that could have been spent on our infrastructure drive to improve the lives of South Africans."

Her statement did not convince South Africans

However, netizens quickly expressed their scepticism and criticism of de Lille's tenure at DPWI, particularly referencing the controversial Beitbridge border fence project.

@kabelodick commented:

"You were busy looting money building a washing line, claiming it's a border fence

"You can't bring the excuses that you were not the only department minister, we have recorded just another useless salary drainage, so please respect usI hope you not a beneficiary of that looting."

@DanCooperCan also said:

"Auntie Pat I’m still reading your statement in response to the Beitbridge debacle and here you are again. I hope this is the last of these statements you have to issue. We know Tourism is a cushy portfolio, but you can’t spend all your time cleaning up your historic issues."

@1st_putsans also noted:

"And the Covid-19 Beitbrigde washing line that you called border?"

