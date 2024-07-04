Newly-appointed Public Works Minister Dean MacPherson has committed to put a cork on "reckless" spending

JOHANNESBURG — Newly-appointed Public Works Minister Dean Macpherson is pushing for a no-nonsense approach to getting things done right.

To get his department's house in order and minimise unnecessary expenditure, as seen with the previous administration, McPherson vowed to crack the whip on exorbitant spending on accommodation and offices.

No lavish living for MPs, MECs

McPherson referenced Members of Parliament (MPs) and Members of the Executive Council (MECs), who were seemingly in a perpetual mood to spend.

SABC News reported that McPherson said his department would not allow the procuring of accommodation and offices for ministers in the 7th administration.

Macpherson, one of the Democratic Alliance's (DA) six ministers, replaced Sihle Zikalala and is now the Deputy Minister of the portfolio.

As a contingency for curbing spending, he said existing state-owned properties would be allocated, not new ones procured.

Use of existing office space, furniture

MacPherson further put a firm foot down when he insisted on using existing furniture.

“I have issued a directive that no new houses or offices be procured for ministers and deputy ministers or members of parliament," he said.

"After consultation with the director-generals, I've confirmed that the department has sufficient stock to meet the executive's and MPs' needs."

McPherson added that no furniture or fittings would be procured for the executive of MPs’ homes either.

"This is to ensure that we continue with our cost-cutting programme and that more infrastructure is developed and deployed to more communities.”

