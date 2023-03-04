Patricia de Lille answered a written parliamentary question from the Democratic Alliance (DA) about state funds

The Public Works and Infrastructure minister disclosed that the houses of government ministers have a combined value of almost R1 billion

SA citizens on social media were awed by the revelation and discussed how their tax money is being splurged on top officials

PRETORIA - The Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Patricia de Lille revealed that (ANC) ministers and deputy ministers live in government-funded mansions worth R967 million.

The 97 lavish homes occupied by ministers and their deputies are located in Cape Town and Pretoria. De Lille told the Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Leon Schreiber during a parliamentary session that the 58 houses in Cape Town are worth R830 million and the 39 houses in Pretoria are valued at R137 million people, reported TimesLIVE.

The government officials also get free electricity and water worth of R5 000 monthly and ministers' homes are fitted with generators worth R2.6 million.

DA member of Parliament says corrupt ANC government officials should not be living off taxpayers

According to IOL, Schreiber said in a statement that the ministers were entitled to lavish perks based on the ministerial handbook. He added that the lifestyle of corrupt ANC officials should not be funded by taxpayers even though it is a global practice for governments to look after their leaders.

"It is difficult to justify why each and every ANC minister and deputy minister who presided over the collapse of every public service and government department in this country should continue to live like rock stars."

SA citizens on Facebook discuss lavish government perks given to ministers and deputy ministers

Average South African taxpayers on social media shared mixed opinions about the lavish lives of top officials.

Neo Motlhodiemang posted:

"We also want to be in the ANC top structure and live the life. Who would live in a shack after stealing billions of such bs information we don't need."

Mavis Scheepers-Boberg stated:

"Well hopefully after the cabinet reshuffle these under-performing ministers get the boot and then they can experience how we live."

Nwabisa Jokazi mentioned:

"As they should. There is nowhere in the world where you find leaders living in a shack. There is absolutely nothing wrong with Ministers living where they live."

Siya Bence wrote:

"Voters are in deep poverty while they are in luxury life, voters must know the importance of voting."

Sydney Lebea added:

"People who vote for ANC are responsible for the entire mess SA is in."

