Another soldier has been killed near Beni due to a hand grenade explosion, marking the second casualty in weeks during their peacekeeping mission

Earlier in June, two soldiers were killed in an attack by M23 rebels in the same region

SANDF and UN officials are investigating the incident, highlighting ongoing challenges in their peacekeeping efforts amidst regional instability

Another South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldier stationed in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has been killed. Images: Marco Longari and Darren Stewart.

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has reported another tragic loss in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Another one of its soldiers was fatally wounded in a recent incident involving a hand grenade.

The soldier's death occurred near the sleeping quarters at their base in Beni, marking the second casualty in weeks during this peacekeeping mission.

More deaths in the same region

Earlier in June, two South African soldiers lost their lives in a deadly attack perpetrated by M23 rebels in the same region.

The circumstances surrounding this latest incident, where a hand grenade exploded, remain under investigation by SANDF officials.

Head of Communications, Siphiwe Dlamini, told 702 that a thorough inquiry, in conjunction with United Nations officials, would be launched to determine the cause of the explosion.

"An SANDF board of inquiry will convene to investigate the incident's circumstances."

The identity of the deceased soldier will be disclosed once all necessary procedures to repatriate their remains and notify their family have been completed.

SA's peacekeeping efforts fail

The SANDF's peacekeeping efforts in the DRC have been marred by sporadic violence and ongoing instability in the region.

Despite these challenges, South Africa continues to contribute troops to the United Nations Organisation Stabilisation Mission in the DRC (MONUSCO), which aims to maintain peace and security in the conflict-prone country.

The loss of yet another soldier underscores the risks faced by military personnel serving on international peacekeeping missions, where they operate in complex and often hazardous environments.

The SANDF remains committed to its mission in the DRC, albeit amidst the sobering reality of these recent casualties.

As investigations into the incident progress, further details are expected to shed light on the circumstances leading to the tragic loss of this SANDF soldier in Beni.

