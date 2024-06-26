Two members of the South African National Defence Force were killed, and 20 were injured in an attack.

The incident took place in the Democratic Republic of Congo when a mortar attack hit the SANDF base in Sake

South Africans were angry at their deployment, and some called for the soldiers to be recalled back to South Africa

JOHANNESBURG – The South African National Defense Force lost two members in a mortar attack which injured 20.

Mortar attack kills 2, injures 20

TimesLIVE reported that a mortar attack hit the SANDF base in Sake in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. The attack took place on 25 June, and two members died. The SANDF said that four have been critically injured and have been hospitalised, while those who were slightly injured are expected to be discharged.

The SANDF is in Congo as part of a military effort by SADC countries to the conflict-torn eastern region of the DRC. Over 2000 soldiers were deployed to the area. Many in South Africa opposed the deployment.

Mzansi unhappy with soldiers' death

South Africans on Facebook were angry that the soldiers died in the DRC and demanded they return home.

Mufamadi Mushavhela Uatshila Wavhutali said:

"The sad part is that our leaders in government have shares in mines in the DRC, and that's why they can't recall them back home."

Ramokone Boloko said:

"Bring SA soldiers back and let the DR Congo's soldiers protect their country."

Kagiso Pobe said:

"People were attacking Malema when he said our soldiers must be recalled from the DRC."

Motsamai RD Motsamai said:

"I hope once the GNU is functional it should come up with a plan to help train DRC soldiers to be able to defend their motherland."

