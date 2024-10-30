A video is doing the rounds on social media of an accident between two taxis in the Johannesburg CBD

The @FasdaProtect X page shared the material, which has been gaining traction since it was posted

Critical online users bashed the reckless scenes as they flooded the comments with zapping replies

Do not miss an opportunity to join FREE webinar by Briefly News. AI in Action: Practical Skills for Creative Professionals. Register here: https://corp.briefly.co.za/ai-in-action-workshop

A clip of CCTV is making the rounds online and shows a taxi shuttle crashing into a Toyota Quantum minibus in the Johannesburg CBD. Images: Oliver Helbig, @siiwe_.

Source: UGC

You wouldn't believe it if you didn't see it with your own eyes.

This cliched statement holds for the often chilling footage CCTV cameras capture daily in the Johannesburg Central Business District (CBD).

Shuttle crashes overturns Quantum

And another more recent example of this harrowing reality in the bustling metro has graced the online streets.

In a clip on the @FasdaProtect X page, a taxi shuttle bus can be observed rear-ending a Toyota Quantum minibus along President and Nugget streets, an intersection notorious for motor vehicle accidents, causing it to overturn.

Two short six and seven-second clips posted on Tuesday, 29 October 2024, depict the accident from different angles.

Noticeably, the traffic lights aren't working. A closer look shows the taxis reaching the intersection at the same time.

However, instead of applying the yield rule — where the vehicle reaching the intersection and stopping first has the right-of-way — both ignore slowing to a stop to ensure it is safe to drive before proceeding.

Contrary to the Quantum, the shuttle drives slowly along President Street while the Quantum careens down Nugget Street.

At the moment of the collision, the latter vehicle attempts to swerve. However, with the slightest contact, it topples and lands on its left side.

Meanwhile, several people standing near the intersection react in shock, while one is seen scampering away.

Local vocals slam reckless driving

The clip garnered over 24,000 views and sparked colourful reactions from vocal online users. Most were critical of the reckless driving displayed.

Briefly News looks at the commentary.

@Nelson_de_3rd wrote:

"Bad behaviour is catching up with them."

@JasonKhumalo3rd said:

"[The] problem here is that these taxis are full of people working for the families or kids just trying to get a better start by going to school."

@JustUncleBae added:

"Traffic lights [are] not working; both [are] wrong."

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News