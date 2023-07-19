Three City Power technicians fell victim to a hijacking while responding to a call in Lenasia, Johannesburg

One of the male technicians was assaulted during the attack, while the female technicians were left unharmed

City Power has condemned the recent spike in robberies and hijackings that its employees have endured

JOHANNESBURG - Three City Power technicians survived a terrifying hijacking while on duty in Lenasia, Johannesburg.

Three City Power technicians were hijacked while responding to a call in Lenasia, Johannesburg. Image: Marco Longari & stock photo

Source: Getty Images

The electricity utility workers were responding to a call about a faulty meter. One of the technicians was verifying the address when opportunistic criminals pounced on the rest of the crew.

Male City Power technician assaulted during Lenasia hijacking

One male crew member was physically assaulted, while the two other female technicians were left unharmed, TimesLIVE reported.

After the attack and hijacking, the trio managed to make their way to a local police station, where they reported that incident.

The cars were found abandoned in Lawley and near the Meriting Squatter Camp in Lenasia South.

City Power condemns the attacks on electricity technicians

City Power spokesperson Isaac Magena said that the electricity utility was dismayed by the increased attacks its employees have had to endure, IOL reported.

Magena said:

“This year alone, our teams have been held at gunpoint, robbed of cellphones, laptops and toolboxes, and hijacked and injured to the point of hospitalisation."

The spike in highjackings and attacks on municipal workers has sparked incised calls to the employees to be protected.

South Africans call for technicians to be protected

Below are some comments:

Andrew Pienaar said:

"Time for the community to protect its own infrastructure- the criminal incompetent police will not do it."

Elizabeth Blanche demanded:

"These guys need police protection while doing service delivery to the community."

Seeiso Joey Kaekae commented:

"Where was the visible policing Bheki Cele is always shouting about?"

Malatolemotors Malatole suugested:

"It's time for them to hire armed guards."

Ekurhuleni electricity technician fighting for life after being shot in a robbery while responding to an outage

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that an electricity technician from Ekurhuleni is in hospital fighting for his life after he was shot during an armed robbery in Boksburg.

When he was attacked, the man was responding to a multiple power outage in Dayanglen on Saturday evening, 8 July.

The technician was rushed to the hospital, where he is recovering. The attackers stole the man's firearm, wallet and cell phone, SowetanLIVE reported.

Source: Briefly News