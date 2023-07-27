A video of a woman mounting odd posters in an Eastern Cape CBD has been doing the rounds online

The video was posted on TikTok and shows the lady quickly placing the posters, which are known for advertising strange services

South African netizens were amused by the footage, as many people shared that they's always wanted to see the person behind these ads

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

South African netizens shared a good laugh online after a user shared a video showing a lady mounting the infamous street posters offering questionable services to the public.

Netizens were amused to see who mounts the street poster ads in Mount Frere. Image: @nonhlanhlamankank/TikTok

Source: TikTok

TikTok video reveals Eastern Cape lady mounting street posters

The video posted on TikTok by @nonhlanhlamankank shows the lady busy sticking the posters on a wall in Mount Frere, officially KwaBhaca, a town located in the Eastern Cape province.

The posters in question tend to advertise unconventional services such as genitalia enlargement, questionable ways to make money or even return a lost lover.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Judging by her body language, the lady wanted to waste no time mounting the stickers and be on her way without being seen.

In most cities, it's illegal to place posters on private or municipal property without express permission from the owner or city, Print Wand states.

Displaying advertising material on buildings without the owner's consent is illegal, and the person displaying their materials without permission can be fined or prosecuted.

South Africans share funny comments about woman sticking posters

Many South African netizens couldn't help poking fun at the rare sight as many pointed out that they've always been curious to know who mounts the posters in public.

nosi549 replied:

"I thought they do it overnight."

ayanda said:

"Siyabonga ."

Candice_Maqwati responded:

"Location says eGoli but kuseMt Frere nje apha ."

Charz responded:

"Bruh that's like saying you saw the tooth fairy."

user39033652167541 replied:

"Ivale mfana ."

Phumie Nzimande commented:

"I want the glue type she uses."

Yolly said:

" Thanks, our investigator. We've been looking for her in Cape Town ."

3 men surprise gogo selling vegetables on street with cake and Brutal Fruit on her birthday

In another story, Briefly News reported that a heartwarming TikTok video showing a touching moment when three men surprised a gogo selling vegetables went viral.

They rocked up to her workplace with a cake, a six-pack of Brutal Fruit, and a roll of cash on her birthday.

The thoughtful surprise touched the hearts of over 244 000 SA netizens. The one-minute clip posted by @nathyyende, shows the gogo's sheer happiness as she is showered with unexpected treats.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News