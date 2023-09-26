One man has amazed netizens worldwide with his inventive door lock made from a plastic bottle cap

The man demonstrated in a TikTok how efficient the lock is and the video gained 5,6 million views in just three days

Viewers were impressed with the budget-friendly lock and said the invention was nothing short of brilliant

A video of a bottle cap door lock trended on social media. Image: @griseldawalshzpo870

Source: TikTok

A creative person has captured the attention of people across the globe.

His ingenious door lock which is crafted from a simple plastic bottle cap dropped jaws on social media.

DIY home security lock

He @griseldawalshzpo870 posted the TikTok video of the easy-to-install lock for people on a tight budget.

This innovative man showed the remarkable efficiency of his homemade lock, crafted from a simple plastic bottle cap. The video became a viral hit with 5.6 million views and 74,000 likes.

TikTokkers rate budget-friendly door lock

TikTokkers were amazed by the sheer brilliance of this home security invention. Netizens hailed the man's creation as an example of how innovation can spring from everyday objects that might otherwise be discarded as trash.

Watch the video below:

Netizens celebrate innovation

Read some of the comments below:

@wheres_noah stated:

"A metal version of this could be insane."

@petermuleya413 mentioned:

"Innovation, creativity, ingenuity at it's best. Using what you have at your disposal."

@user7716565265059 posted:

"POV of how to secure a relationship in 2023”."

@RajDosanjh33 commented:

"What a brilliant idea."

@loveangel100 commented:

"Engineering on a budget."

@zahav_beauty_brushes said:

"I truly have seen it all."

@azingcamolebatsi0 posted:

"That's killing me but you're safe bro."

@susannabooysenq wrote:

"When you can't afford the best, think out of the box and create something powerful. Wow!"

