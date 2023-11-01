Matric pupils who studied all night in a classroom earned many people's respect on social media

The dedicated learners are seen in a TikTok video getting ready for an exam with some sleeping on small mattresses placed in the class

Many South Africans were touched by the amount of effort the pupils were putting into passing their exams

High school pupils prepared for their matric exam. Image: @takkieskevin

Source: TikTok

High school pupils, who burned the midnight oil in their classroom, gained respect online.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @takkieskevin, you can see the dedicated learners prepping for their exams. Some of them were napping on small mattresses they'd set up in the classroom.

Video of matric learners spreads

The video quickly spread amassing over 200,000 views. The learner's sheer determination to ace their exams moved many people on the social media platform.

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

National Senior Certificate exams

The National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams kicked off on Monday, 30 October, starting with the English paper.

A whopping 723,971 full-time students, 129,064 part-timers, and 53,217 progressed students will be taking these NSC exams at 6,337 public schools and 552 independent centres.

Watch the video below:

People post good luck messages

People who watched the TikTok clip wished these pupils the best of luck in the comments section.

Read some of the comments below:

@nkunams662 said:

"Just imagine yourself grooving December time knowing that you wrote ur exam very well."

@mukwevhonoaxe1 mentioned:

"Come to Varsity things get worse. But good luck with your exams."

@siphokazi519 posted:

"I wish yall nothing but the best!"

@simphiwe9919 wrote:

"This is the best thing you can do for yourself and foundation of your future."

@keletile101 commented:

"It will be worth it. I have been there, and trust me it's worth it. "

@lifereset_za stated:

"Hang in there! Kuzoba right, hard work pays off."

@dimpopozana shared:

"Group study wasn't for me. Good luck class of 2023."

@ryantegmo added:

"You got nothing to lose just stay there and focus ,come January you'll be proud with your families."

Minister Angie Motshekga issues stern warning for learners not to cheat during matric exams

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga warned matriculants not to cheat for the upcoming exams.

Her comments that the government will be merciless to those caught cheating didn't go down well with South Africans, who criticized her for her words.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News