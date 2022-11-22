A video of a man grabbing a money box from a cash-in-transit guard has been doing the rounds on social media

The footage shows the man approach the stationary van on foot before pointing a firearm at the unsuspecting guard

The strange incident left many users baffled and took to the comments section to share their views and suspicions

A video of an armed man brazenly approaching a cash-in-transit van on foot has gone viral and left many South Africans with many unanswered questions.

A peculiar cash-in-transit robbery by a man on foot left SA peeps feeling suspicious. Image: @VehicleTrackerz/Twitter

The footage was posted on Twitter by @VehicleTrackerz and showed a man and a woman walking together with a cash-in-transit van identifiable on the side as the guards offload the vehicle.

The man proceeds to whip out his firearm as he points it to one of the guards busy in the van and snatches a money box from him. He then runs away with great speed, leaving the guards utterly dumbfounded.

The woman with the man ran away when the action started and was later seen running after him when he had gotten hold of the box. Only some seconds later, the guard was seen running after the suspect.

The incident confused many netizens, and several others were convinced it was an inside job.

@Sabza200BC wrote:

"- The armed robber ran in straight line for about 8 seconds. A quicker security would have taken an aim

-The guard was not DISARMED, which is why I question point above.

- The lady who was walking with robber was not "secured" immediately by the guards."

@clinton74mc replied:

"Not too sure how they going to open the cpc box as it has to have a base station. Hope the dye stain ink is working in that box."

@Zack_here wrote:

"That man is brave and his cheri knows how to act scared and surprised. Me thinks they are together in the crooked place. Yerrrrr. .”

@KingSA01194686 responded:

"Inside job, the lady is also part of the robbers."

@Babron5 commented:

"When you get at your destination the box is empty ."

@ButiMoyo replied:

"And that lady is going to take her share."

@MaxCali_frmGBK asked:

"was the lady part of this or it's just a coincidence?"

