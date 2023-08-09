Centurion residents are still dealing with the aftermath of a sinkhole that suddenly appeared over the weekend

One resident said she wants to return home because she has fears that her house might get burglarised while she was staying with her parents

The City of Tshwane says it still has to repair over 40 sinkholes in Centurion because the suburb lies on a dolomite rock

PRETORIA - Residents on Burger Street in Lyttleton Manor, Centurion, woke up to the shock of their lives when a 4-metre sinkhole suddenly developed overnight.

The City of Tshwane says it has to fix over 40 sinkholes in Centurion. Images: MangoStar_Studio & @Cavah_LeroySane

Source: Getty Images

One woman, Chiraag Simão, described the scene as something from the Jumanji game. Simão's home was one of the worst affected homes on the street. She lost her front yard, fence and wall.

Woman fears her house will be robbed

Simão and her family were evacuated from the house, but she says she would have rather stayed at home out of fears of becoming a burglary victim.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Speaking to TimesLIVE, she explained that she feared vagrants might take advantage of the disaster and invade her house in their absences.

Simão is currently living with her parents in Johannesburg but says they want to move back home because her children are far from school.

“We want to make a plan to get access in the back. We want to stay on the property but not on the side near the sinkhole. Our children’s schools are there, and so is our whole livelihood," said Simão.

Centurion sinkhole brings residents together

Despite the natural disaster devastating the homes of many residents on Burgers Street, a resident who identified herself as Anel says she is not too stressed about what happened.

Speaking to IOL, Anel said the sinkhole has borough the Lyttelton residents together, with many people helping those affected.

“Yes, it’s a disaster, but to me, this is a story of hope. How people from all walks of life in this area came together to help was amazing," said Anel.

Anel explained that seeing the fire department responding quickly to the situation was pleasant. She added that she understood that the municipality might take a while to attend to the sinkhole because of an ongoing strike.

City of Tshwane scrambling to fix sinkholes in Centurion

According to EWN, the City of Tshwane has to repair about 48 sinkholes Centurion. The suburb is prone to sinkholes because it lies on a dolomite rock which dissolves over time.

Tshwane Roads and Transport MMC Katlego Mathebe said sinkhole repairs are prioritised according to their value. This means the more severe sinkholes are repaired first before, the smaller ones.

Harrowing footage of house being swallowed up goes viral and disturbs Mzansi as KZN floods create sinkhole

Briefly News previously reported that a video showing a house falling into a sinkhole was posted on TikTok. The ground's collapse resulted from the heavy rains that fell over KwaZulu-Natal, causing floods and mudslides in numerous places, such as Durban and surrounding areas.

The video opens with a shot of a house and panicked voices in the background. After several seconds, the house vanished as the ground it stood on gave way.

The TikTok clip saddened many people who wished safety upon the house's residents and people living in KZN. Some hoped that there was more they could do to help, while others encouraged people to pray. Some cautioned people in KZN to be careful where they build next time.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News