A clip shared online that shows a sinkhole claiming a house is going viral following the heavy rains and floods that caused mass destruction across KwaZulu-Natal

South Africans were shocked by the events in the video as sinkholes are rarely caught on camera

People shared comforting words to the owners of the house and to affected people who live in KZN while others warned against building on unsteady ground in future

A video showing a house falling into a sinkhole was posted on TikTok. The ground's collapse was a result of the heavy rains that fell over KwaZulu-Natal, causing floods and mudslides in numerous places, such as Durban and surrounding areas.

The video opens with a shot of a house and the sound of panicked voices in the background. After several seconds, the house vanished from sight as the ground that it stood on gave way.

A video clip of a house being claimed by a sinkhole that was created by heaving flooding in KZN is going viral. Image: zimeshandu/TikTok

The TikTok clip saddened many people who wished safety upon the house's residents and people living in KZN. Some wished that there was more they could do to help, while others encouraged people to pray. Some cautioned people in KZN to be careful where they build next time.

user5086983201236 said:

"Well that is not a house it's a home, it took someone their whole lives to build that."

user1099898492018 said:

"It pains me that I can only watch and not able to help."

Lynn said:

"This is so sad. I really feel for the people in low-cost housing and informal settlements."

user9163100722638 said:

"Someone from weather services must explain these heavy rains."

user5923548012123 said:

"In times like this, if you get early notice about floods, running to the nearest mountains is useful."

ZamaNcalane-Mhlongo said:

"I hope they were already out of the house."

Apartment’s basement parking in Umdloti filled with sand due to KZN floods, SA sees job opportunities

In a similar story concerning the floods in KwaZulu-Natal, Briefly News reported that a man shared a clip on TikTok that showed an apartment in Umdloti, Durban with a parking lot that was completely filled with sand. The parking lot is in the basement of a building where the floods that hit the province ran through.

The video also showed a car that was parked in the basement, almost fully buried in the sand with only parts of it showing. This gave people an indication of how much sand there was in the basement.

Many peeps on TikTok saw job and business opportunities, from people asking if they could remove the sand to those wishing they could buy it so that they can resell it. Others sympathised with those affected, not only the building's tenants but the general KZN population.

