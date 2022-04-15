A video that showed the damage the floods in KwaZulu Natal did to an apartment block's basement was posted on TikTok

The underground parking was completely packed with river sand that nearly hit the structure's roof

Peeps conveyed their sympathies to those affected while others admitted to seeing chances for employment and business

A man shared a clip on TikTok that showed an apartment in Umdloti, Durban with a parking lot that was completely overrun with sand. The parking lot is in the basement of the building where the floods that hit the province ran through.

The video also showed a car that was parked in the basement, almost fully buried in the sand with only parts of it showing. This gave people an indication of how much sand there was in the basement.

An underground parking lot of a building in KZN was filled with river sand due to the floods in KZN in a video that was posted online. Images: thebiskit/TikTok, Getty Images

Many peeps on TikTok saw job and business opportunities, from people asking if they could remove the sand to those wishing they could buy it so that they can resell it. Others sympathised with those affected, not only the building's tenants but the general KZN population.

Andile_Ntsele said:

"Construction companies right now..."

Maforaza said:

"I need that sand, can you give me please."

Bafana Thwala said:

"I am sorry this is happening but the capitalist in me cant help count how much money I would make with that sand."

Matthys Swart said:

"So this was because the waterways haven't been cleaned up for the rain."

Blackwidow... 7 said:

"This will take forever to clean up."

Cindy Charters said:

"Seeing all these videos reminds me of a movie, so sorry for you all."

Thato Matlapeng said:

"I was there at CBD during weekend but it wasn't raining to cause that sand or to make cars stuck."

Viral video shows an entire house vanished due to floods in KwaZulu Natal, breaking the hearts of many Saffas

In a similar story involving the floods in KZN, Briefly News reported that a video about a lost house posted on TikTok added to the growing number of destroyed homes in KwaZulu-Natal due to heavy rain. The clip was posted by Duanne Haywood and showed what was now a gully in the spot where a house once stood.

Duanne's video did not need any explanation as it was clear to see what caused the destination. What surprised many peeps however was that, had it not been for his caption, it would have been hard to tell that there once stood an entire house.

Peeps were in utter dismay after seeing the TikTok video. Many sympathised with the homeowners and shared words of encouragement while others were reminded of the family members that they lost in the floods.

