A lady posted snaps online of a structure that was not spared by the heavy rain that fell over KwaZulu-Natal

The woman pleaded with people to pray for her neighbour, as the neighbour and her colleagues were stuck in the control room

People offered the lady words of strength while others asked for updates on whether any attempts were being made to rescue them

Glendah asked peeps to say a prayer for her neighbour, who was trapped at SAPREF, where she works. The concerned lady posted pics of the damaged buildings and what looked like the control room, which was filled with rainwater.

In her post, the panicked Glendah captioned the pics:

"My neighbour and his colleagues are stuck kwi control room."

A woman ask for prayers for her neighbour, who was trapped at work due to the KZN floods. Image: @Phatty_Gal/Twitter

The pics in the Twitter post were enough to spur people to send well wishes for the trapped SAPREF workers. Many asked Glendah for any updates on the situation and she assured them her neighbour was fine, only trapped.

Here are some of the comments:

@XavierX71096574 said:

"This is not good at all. Our other two refineries will not cope with the added burden whilst SAPREF repairs. Expect fuel shortages, people."

@ntokozo_eff said:

@Sipho_Nkosi said:

"R8,141,644,365 — That’s how much it will cost to restore South Africa’s sewage and wastewater facilities to basic functionality, according to the 2022 Green Drop Report. We still going to have floods and flooded areas, they chowed R500 billion when we needed R8 billion."

@AjaxFiko said:

@HlopheCebo said:

"God keep them safe. Though emergency exercises and scenario planning helps but when the real thing hits, you become anxious."

KZN floods: Video of people risking their lives to get to work as they cross collapsed road has SA heartbroken

In a similar story concerning the floods that rocked KZN, Briefly News reported that a video of scores of people risking their lives and safety to jump through hurdles of damaged roads to get to work has Mzansi online users heartbroken.

The clip was shared on Twitter by online user @thusi_nomzamo showing the extremes KZN residents had to go through to fulfil their work commitments following the heavy floods that extensively damaged roads and infrastructure in the province.

CEO of the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Palesa Phili, said the catastrophic flooding in various parts of eThekwini (the Durban metro) impacted road networks, infrastructure, and major highways such as the M4 and N2.

