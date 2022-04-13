A man shared his emotional turmoil with peeps on Twitter after learning that his niece was one of the KZN flood fatalities

The man recounted when last her and the kind of person the little girl was, before sharing that the body is yet to be found

Peeps were shaken by the news and offered their condolences to the heartbroken man while others were left with unanswered questions

Thobani published a heartbreaking post on Twitter. He shared that he received news that his niece lost her life to the floods that were caused by heavy rains in KZN. Thobani further shared how smart and full of life his niece was, stating that he has so many questions.

The saddened uncle captioned a pic of his niece with the words:

"I am only learning now that I lost my niece to the Durban floods. I'm numb."

A grieving uncle who lost his niece to the KZN floods broke the hearts of many online. Images: @thobani22412518/Twitter, Getty Images

The heartbreaking post touched many peeps on Twitter as they shared in Thobani's grief. Many people offered the distraught uncle some words of encouragement while others were left with many questions, just like Thobani was.

@Valentino881JR said:

"Condolences . If we had a government that cared and knew what they were doing, her death could have been prevented."

@MahadeoSeems said:

@NomsGrant said:

"My deepest condolences to you. So young and beautiful soul. It's heartbreaking and I know it very well. May you find peace in knowing that she is an angel now. I'm sending you and your family peace and strength during this time ❤️."

@De_Juif said:

@KMunshimbwe said:

"Your niece had a wonderful future ahead of her which death has robbed. My deepest condolences to you and your family. You and everyone in #KZNFloods is in our minds and prayers.

