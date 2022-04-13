A video that showed only rubble where a house once stood was posted online a quickly went viral

Peeps were shaken by the fact that the floods in KwaZulu-Natal caused devastations of this magnitude

Many sympathised with the owner of the house while others relayed how they lost their loved ones due to the same heavy rains

A video about a lost house posted on TikTok added to the growing number of destroyed homes in KwaZulu-Natal due to heavy rain. The clip was posted by Duanne Haywood and showed what was now a gully in the spot where a house once stood.

Duanne's video did not need any explanation as it was clear to see what caused the destination. What surprised many peeps however was that, had it not been for his caption, it would have been hard to tell that there once stood an entire house.

A video that showed where a house once stood before being washed away by heavy floods in KZN broke hearts online. Image: duanne_haywood/TikTok, Getty Images

Peeps were in utter dismay after seeing the TikTok video. Many sympathised with the homeowners and shared words of encouragement while others were reminded of the family members that they lost in the floods.

mthobisimathebul6 asked:

"Who approved the plans for all those houses to be built on such obviously unstable ground?"

LADYFAIR_VALENTIA said:

"I am so danm heartbroken i lost my mother ebsuku uwelwe indlu guys this is so sad."

God's Child said;

"People blaming the builders or the owners for not building in a ryt place, hey, nothing can beat natural disasters, even if u build if concrete."

Shamim Essack said:

"Praying for restoration for all those that have been affected Amen."

@MsMsiza said:

"I'm starting to think that kzn has very selected places where people can build because they are always at the receiving end of floods."

user1290823026681 said:

"Build your house on sand the sad reality is that it wont last through a storm. Really sorry for the unfortunate event."

user163969734085 said:

"I'm so sorry, this is so heartbreaking. Our homes are our place of safety."

Viral video of flooded home gives South Africans chest pains as heavy rains in KwaZulu Natal continue

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that Zama posted a video that showed an upmarket home in KZN flooded with rainwater online. In the clip occupants of the house could be seen hastily removing items from the water's path as they conceded to the invading flood.

KwaZulu-Natal has been under rainy weather for several days, since 09 April 2022, leaving many parts of the province flooded.

People showed empathy for the homeowner after seeing the Twitter clip. They blamed the flooding on poor engineering and a lack of foresight for such times. Others shared in the sadness of the home's occupants as they expressed their dismay.

