The heavy rains in the KwaZulu-Natal province are likely to resume, according to predictions made by the South African Weather Service

The organisation noted that since high winds and rainfall are not over, it is quite likely that over the Easter weekend, flooding could be experienced in other provinces too

The SA Weather Service went on to say that warnings in KZN about the previous heavy rains were issued in time, however, they had no idea the rainfall would be so extensive

DURBAN - The South Africa Weather Service says more heavy rains are expected to continue in KwaZulu-Natal over the Easter weekend. The province has been dealing with the aftermath of torrential rains that resulted in flooding in the past week.

The flooding in the provinces has resulted in the deaths of a reported 341 people. Many people have also been left homeless after their houses either collapsed or were affected by landslides. There has been tons of destruction caused to roads and public infrastructure.

According to SABC News, Fikile Mbalula, the Minister of Transport and Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu and Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi are expected to head down to KZN on Easter Friday to assess the damage caused by the floods.

The SA Weather Service says the continued high winds and more rainfall could result in even more flooding in KZN and other provinces such as the Eastern Cape, reports The Guardian.

Meteorologists say the flooding caught them off guard. In certain regions of KwaZulu-Natal, nearly an entire year's worth of rain fell in less than 48 hours.

The SA Weather Service maintains that flood warnings were issued in a timely manner, however, they could not predict how heavy the rainfall would be. The service stated that such extreme weather conditions are being experienced across the globe more frequently and can be linked to global warming.

"Heavy rain events such as the current incident can … be expected to recur in the future and with increasing frequency,” said the SA Weather Service.

