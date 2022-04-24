The South African Weather Service reported that parts of KwaZulu-Natal will experience dangerous weather and the risk of flash floods

Thunderstorms and strong winds have been issued for the Eastern Cape and the Free State as well

The government has been criticised for its slow response to the disaster with only 500 of 10 000 soldiers deployed

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

DURBAN - The South African Weather Service reported that parts of KwaZulu-Natal will experience dangerous weather and the risk of flash floods.

Thunderstorms and strong winds have been issued for the Eastern Cape and the Free State as well.

More heavy rains are heading towards KwaZulu-Natal. Photo credit: Afri Weather - AfriWx, Storm Watch SA

Source: Facebook

KZN is still recovering from the devastating storms that caused widespread damage that took the lives of over 400.

So far the government's response to the devastation has been slow and only 500 of the 10 000 troops allocated for reconstruction operations have been deployed to affected areas according to EWN.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The South African warned that the severe weather could result in mudslides. Gauteng is also set to brace for cold and wet weather. Low lying areas of the province are at risk and Gauteng Public Transport and Road Infrastructure MEC Jacob Mamabolo has issued a warning.

KZN floods: Mzansi heartbroken as people cross collapsed road to get to work

Earlier, Briefly News reported that a video of scores of people risking their lives and safety to jump through hurdles of damaged roads to get to work has Mzansi online users heartbroken.

The clip was shared on Twitter by online user @thusi_nomzamo showing the extremes KZN residents had to go through to fulfil their work commitments following the heavy floods that extensively damaged roads and infrastructure in the province.

The large group is seen trying to cross a collapsed road to try to the other side despite the risk of injury or worse. The tweet was captioned:

“#KZNFlooding #KZNWeather what kind of employers do our people work for? What kind of desperation is this that they would risk their lives to go to work?

“More than anything our government has failed our people. Poverty and desperation will kill our people only for them to be replaced.”

Source: Briefly News