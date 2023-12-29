Loadshedding is expected to make a comeback in the first week of January

Eskom announced that there would be no loadshedding for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day

South Africans were not taken aback and vowed to remove the ANC from power

South Africans felt insulted after Eskom announced that loadshedding would take a break until Friday, 5 January. The utility's report did not move South Africans, but they felt that their emotions were being played with and resolved all the more to head to the polls.

Loadshedding to return in January

Eskom's Menzi Mngomezulu revealed that the state-owned enterprise has consistently been improving in generating capacity. He revealed that loadshedding would make a comeback in January. According to TimesLIVE, there has been no loadshedding from Eskom since the last two weeks of the festive season, and this was because there has been an increase in generation.

Minister of Electricity Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa did not make any promises and revealed that the utility is doing its best to generate more capacity to avoid loadshedding.

SA vows to remove the ruling party

On Facebook, South Africans remarked that they would be permanently taking a break from the ruling party, the African National Congress.

M GA Mchunu asked:

“Why don’t those grids stop working as in other times? The loadshedding is controlled by some people- They had already accumulated billions using Esko .”

Zolisa Bukani wrote:

“Lights will stay on until 8 January, when businesses restart and everyone’s back to work.”

Yvonne Taylor was not pleased.

“Lights should stay on permanently!”

Julius Open Borders exclaimed:

“This loadshedding nonsense is done deliberately. The people switching the electricity on and off are still on holiday. But I tell you, once the festive is over and these people return to work, loadshedding will be worse.”

Thuleka Solwandle complained:

“So it means all the time you knew how to keep the electricity on. What about those who die because they are on life support?”

Lance Theunissen pleaded:

“New Year’s resolution: get a new government!”

Phila Magoso joked:

“The loadshedding guy is on leave.”

Eskom minister has faith in the new Eskom CEO

In related news, Briefly News reported that electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa expressed faith in newly-appointed Eskom CEO Dan Marokane.

Marokane is expected to grab the reigns after his appointment was announced in November. Netizens mused over his repeated sentiments when he was appointed Electricity Minister and was expected to bring stability to the system.

