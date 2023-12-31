Former president Jacob Zuma sounded the alarm on corruption and political killings within the ANC

Zuma asserted his support for the MK party as an effort to save the ANC from internal threats

Citizens reacted to Zuma's concerns with criticism and recalled the rife corruption during his tenure

Jacob Zuma addressed the corruption in the ANC while honouring Moses Mabhida in Pitermaritzburg. Image: @DZumaSambudla

Source: Twitter

PIETERMARITZBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma expressed deep concern over the increasing levels of corruption and political violence within the African National Congress (ANC).

Zuma addresses crowd in Pietermaritzburg

Speaking at an event in Pietermaritzburg commemorating Moses Mabhida, Zuma reiterated his support for the uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) party as a measure to safeguard the ANC from internal forces seeking its destruction.

According to SABCNews, Zuma raised concerns about the influence of money within the ANC, noting that it has become a driving force that needs to be addressed urgently.

Zuma calls for end of corruption

He drew attention to the alarming trend of ANC members resorting to violence, even resulting in political killings, in pursuit of positions ahead of elections.

Zuma questioned the leadership's response to these issues and called for a collective effort to put an end to corruption and violence within the party.

Citizens discuss Zuma's remarks

Zuma's comments left South Africans puzzled, with many accusing him of hypocrisy given the prevalence of corruption during his presidency.

See some comments below:

Itumeleng Bositang said:

"This one is all about his interest and his family."

Tshifhiwa Tshidumba mentioned:

"But these killings were happening even during his tenure never started now."

Hlala Bembhunga asked:

"Is that the same Zuma who was president of South Africa for 9 years? The one who looked out for his best friends the and the Guptas?"

Lindelani Buthelezi wrote:

"But his the owner and founder of corruption."

Annemarie Anderson stated:

"Corruption? He's the pro in that."

Jacob Zuma visits Moses Mabhida’s home

In another article, Briefly News reported that former President Jacob Zuma ignited chatter with a visit to the late Moses Mabhida's home in Pietermaritzburg.

The visit fueled speculation about its political implications, given Zuma's recent declaration that he can no longer support the ANC and shifted his political alliances to the MK party.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News