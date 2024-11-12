South Africans have called on the government to do something about expired and counterfeit food

Police arrested seven illegal immigrants and seized printing equipment and counterfeit products

Citizens are wondering how long they potentially could have eaten expired food without knowing

South Africans are fuming at the lack of government intervention after police bust a counterfeit food operation that also edited expiry date labels in products. Image: @SAPoliceService/ Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

A recent discovery by police in the south of Johannesburg has left South Africans disappointed with the government’s failure to deal with food-related crimes.

Police seized a consignment of falsely labelled canned pilchards and printing equipment at a premise in Daleside near Meyerton.

The printing equipment was used to alter expiration dates on products.

Illegal immigrants arrested

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko confirmed that seven men were arrested.

“Seven illegal immigrants aged between 18 and 29 were arrested. The owner of the establishment remains at large,” he said.

Sibeko added that the men would be charged with contravening the Foodstuffs, Cosmetics, and Disinfectants Act, possessing suspected stolen property, and contravening the Immigration Act.

South Africans worried after police discovery

The recent discovery has left many worried about how long they could have been eating expired goods.

Others expressed their disappointment in the government for failing to act against illegal immigrants, while others said they needed to take matters into their own hands.

Deon Benecke said:

“People, the government will never do anything. It's up to us as citizens of this country to do something. Whatever seems necessary, they must leave, all of them.”

Yahya Billal Du'a added:

“The moment you came to notice is when we are going to die. I can assure you that we have been consuming this type of food all along, but now, eish, I am even feeling like my stomach is doing something.”

Moses Xokiyane stated:

“We have been eating rotten food for a very long time because of the corruption that is happening around the country.”

Tsakani Errol said:

“Our government must do something about this issue.”

Dennis Wood added:

“Mr President, your silence is becoming a danger to children in the community. Also, the GNU, with the 10 member parties, must stand up and stop this.”

Innocent Shiburi exclaimed:

“Enough is enough CR. Say something.”

Emmanuel Nxumalo said:

Is our government waiting for citizens to revolt against these criminals who are here to kill us? Where is that useless president who was sold to us by Times LIVE and eNCA.”

Police discover warehouse repackaging expired foods

In a related article, police in Johannesburg discovered a warehouse that repackaged expired foods.

Briefly News reported that South Africans were concerned after seeing the video which was shared on social media.

Citizens called on the government to launch an investigation into the owner of the warehouse and its legality.

