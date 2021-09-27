South Africans seem to have opposing reactions to the news that Archbishop Desmond Tutu's mural was defaced

Some people on social media found it rather coincidental that the mural was defaced shortly before municipal elections are set to take place

The artist behind the mural Brian Rolfe says he is unsure whether or not he would be filing a police report following someone scribbling the k-word on his artwork

CAPE TOWN - There has been immense backlash after a mural in honour of Archbishop Desmond Tutu was defaced with a racial slur by artist Brian Rolfe.

The mural which honoured and celebrated the life of the beloved Archbishop had the words 'Ek is 'n k****r' written on Tutu's glasses.

The defacing of Archbishop Desmond Tutu's mural with a racial slur has been met with a lot of backlash from organisations. Image: Dale Frost

Rolfe stated that he would most likely not be pressing charges to the police for what the perpetrator did to his artwork, according to a report by IOL. Rolfe is currently not in South Africa and stated that he would deal with what has happened when he returned.

South Africans have been outraged since videographers Wesley Fester and Saamwiet Moos disclosed what had happened to the mural.

South African National Civic Organisation (SANCO) stated that they are disappointed by the resurgence of racism following news that Tutu's mural was defaced.

In an interview with Newzroom Afrika, SANCO's spokesperson Simon Skhosana says all South Africans should condemn what has been done to Tutu's mural.

The Archbishop Desmond Tutu Trust has also spoken out about his mural being desecrated and has called on South Africans to work through the issues of the past and begin to build a society that is inclusive, according to a report by SABC News.

South Africans react to Archbishop Tutu's mural being defaced

People on social media have been discussing what the defacing of Tutu's mural means. Some people were not sympathetic and rather laughed at what had happened while others condemned what was done to the painting. Here are some of the reactions:

@Mnguni_Yeyeye said:

"Serves him right. This madala preached forgiveness without justice. Imagine, his Rainbow Nation beneficiaries are turning against him. Lol."

@TMicholson said:

"Arch Bishop Desmond Tutu mural defaced by being painted red. Does this coincide with Johannesburg being painted red??"

@Kumkani_Kalipa said:

"We think we have moved on but we didn't. Radical changes are needed in order to resolve the issue of racism."

@lira12_joy said:

"Shame, when the very people you prefer and worship vandalise your mural and call you a K Desmond Tutu!!!"

@DykEugene said:

"So coincidental to have such an event shortly before elections. My money says, either the ANC or the EFF is behind this. Nothing like a bit of artificial racial tension in election year."

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu and wife Leah among first to get Covid vaccinations

Briefly News previously reported that Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu and his wife Leah have been vaccinated. The two elderly people were among the very first to receive the injections in the Western Cape area as the government started the roll-out for older people in communities.

Before getting injected, the elderly archbishop had joked that he only hoped he was ready when asked by a nurse. A few minutes later he enthusiastically thanked the sister who had administered the vaccine after he took it without flinching.

“Over the past year, the Covid-19 pandemic has taken away so much from so many people across our province," said Premier Alan Winde, who had officially launched the second phase of the vaccine roll-out in the Western Cape on Monday this week, Dispatch Live reported.

