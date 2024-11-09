Popular airline FlySafair has found itself in legal trouble over its current ownership structure

The South African International Air Services Council (IASC) ruled that the airline is non-compliant

South Africans have defended the airline, saying that it works well because of the ownership structure

South Africans have come out to defend FlySafair after rival airlines questioned its current ownership structure.

South Africans are happy with the job FlySafair is doing and don’t want the company going anywhere.

The low-cost airline is extremely popular among South Africans, but it has become embroiled in a legal dispute.

Questions have been raised over the company’s ownership structure, with rival companies expressing concern.

Why FlySafair is facing legal battles

Rival competitors Lift and Airlink have expressed concerns regarding the company’s ownership.

According to South African law, the limit on foreign ownership of domestic airlines is 25%. Ireland-based ASL Aviation Holdings has a 74,86% stake in the company.

The South African International Air Services Council (IASC) has found the airline to be non-compliant as a result.

Airlink and Lift also argued that FlySafair’s ownership structure gives them an unfair advantage in the market.

What could happen to FlySafair?

While the airline is currently operating without any problems, it could have its license suspended or revoked for non-compliance. The airline could also incur financial penalties.

South Africans defend FlySafair

A potential shutdown of FlySafair has not sat well with South Africans. Social media users defended the airline, saying the only reason it worked so well was its foreign ownership.

Riana van Tonder said:

“The foreign shareholding is why we still have an airline in SA. Airlink and Lift don’t have the capacity to service this size market anyway.”

Paul Sellwig added:

“Leave them alone. Anything that is local is non-functional due to corruption. We should beg the foreigners to invest in this corrupt SA, and then we will have a functional business society and not a criminal one.”

Bettina Ellithorne said:

“Why can’t you just leave them alone? The airline works and offers a great service.”

Cally Bennett asked:

“The best, most reliable airline in SA, and now the government wants to ruin that too?”

Julio Xavier stated:

“FlySafair is actually very affordable, and I had no problems with their service. Leave them alone.”

