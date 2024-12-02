SACP to Contest 2026 Local Government Elections Alone, South Africans Think They’re Doomed to Fail
- The South African Communist Party (SACP) will contest the 2026 local government elections alone
- The party have grown frustrated with the ANC for partnering with the DA and Freedom Front Plus in the GNU
- South Africans are baffled by the SACP's decision and think they won't make it very far on their own
The South African Communist Party (SACP) is striking out on its own.
The SACP has confirmed that it will contest the 2026 local government elections alone, but South Africans think they have little chance.
The SACP forms part of the tripartite alliance with the African National Congress (ANC) and Congress of the Trade Unions (Cosatu) but has grown frustrated recently.
SACP to contest elections alone
The party has recently criticised the ANC for partnering with the Democratic Alliance (DA) and Freedom Front Plus in the Government of National Unity, but it has now decided to go it alone.
Secretary-General Solly Mapaila said they decided to contest the 2026 local elections in 2023 but now decided to go on the imperialist offensive.
He explained that imperialism and imperialist forces were spending money and creating new organisations, which the ANC decided to form a coalition with.
South Africans chime in SACP’s decision
Social media users had much to say about the SACP’s decision, but the consensus was that they were making a wrong choice by going alone.
@StHonorable asked:
“😂😂😂Are they dreaming?”
@Afriforeal2 said:
“This is ambition. They will eventually be swallowed up by the MKP because those similar traits are starting to show.”
@Thormichaey stated:
“Lol, I see Solly getting 0.6%, and then he goes to bed with the MKP, a useless organisation that doesn't care about anything or anyone but themselves. They claim to protect the working class, yet they have two deputies. What are they for? Fixing factions that they have within themselves? Nxa.”
@Tabile_Zukile said:
“We’ve heard this before.”
@princehdb added:
“Suicide. These things are all power-hungry. They must learn to read the room.”
@DilligafDave01 stated:
“This will be fun to watch. If it ever actually happens🤣.”
@nonvisedmente said:
“This will be the most proactive thing your organisation has done in decades. Pity it will never happen. Just trying to force the ANC into a corner.”
SACP remain critical of the Democratic Alliance
In a related article, Briefly News reported that the SACP said it was still critical of the Democratic Alliance (DA).
The SACP recently met with the ANC leadership to fix the strained relationship between alliance partners.
South Africans think the SACP should leave the tri-partite alliance if they are unhappy with the GNU.
