Julius Malema has criticised the decision of some EFF members to keep Floyd Shivambu's secret

Shivambu left the EFF to join the MK Party and claimed that some leaders knew he was going

South Africans are unimpressed with Malema's criticism of EFF members for keeping the secret

Julius Malema has questioned why EFF members claimed to care about the party but still didn't tell him about Floyd Shivambu’s departure. Image: Sharon Seretlo

Source: Getty Images

Julius Malema is questioning why some Economic Freedom Fighters members claim to care about the party but don’t act that way.

The Commander in Chief of the EFF sat down for the 3rd NPA Special Edition Podcast, where he touched on a variety of topics, including Floyd Shivambu’s departure.

Shivambu left the Red Berets in August to join Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe but dropped a bombshell before he did.

Shivambu claims leaders knew of his departure

After leaving the party, the former Deputy President of the EFF claimed that some leaders knew of his departure.

“The majority of the leaders in the EFF knew I was joining uMkhonto weSizwe Party. Some came to beg me, asking that I shouldn't tell the president Julius Malema that they knew throughout that I was leaving,” he said.

Malema confirmed that Shivambu’s statement was accurate, as members told him afterwards that they knew it would happen.

Malema questions decision made by members

Reflecting on their decision to keep Shivambu’s secret, Malema questioned why they wouldn’t share such important information.

“Why would you say you care about the EFF, then you get told such sensitive information, and you don't bring it to the attention of the leadership,” he said.

South Africans don’t like Malema’s attitude

Social media users who reacted to Malema’s statement expressed disappointment in how he handled the matter.

@Patricia_Bantom asked:

“So Julius Malema called them one by one to ask them if they knew that Floyd was leaving? So, what does he intend to do with that information? Chase them?”

@liedetectors42 stated:

“You can't say we are rebuilding with this kind of attitude.”

@johnblack2024 echoed that statement:

“You don’t build with this attitude.”

@blakfur said:

Haibo, this guy. It was not their place. I mean, really now?”

@Cliffoord2 added:

“This guy is acting like a God of politics🙄.”

@SekesM said:

“Floyd was DP and second in command. In addition, people assumed you were close like brothers. The onus was on Floyd to take Malema into confidence, not other people.”

Malema to purge EFF of Shivambu

In a related article, Briefly News reported that party leader Julius Malema said he would remove Shivambu's influence from the party.

Malema delivered an emotionally charged speech and said those aligned with Shivambu would follow him out of the party.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News